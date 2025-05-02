One UI 8 could let you push the limits on RAM Plus virtual memory to new heights

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung may increase the virtual memory limit for its RAM Plus feature in One UI 8.

The feature currently lets users assign up to 8GB of virtual memory, but a leaked One UI 8 build for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 includes a new 12GB option.

Samsung added a virtual memory feature called RAM Plus to One UI back in 2021 that allows Galaxy devices to keep more apps active in the background. At launch, the feature let users assign up to 4GB of virtual memory on their devices, but Samsung later increased that limit to 8GB in a subsequent One UI release. It now appears that the company may be preparing to raise the RAM Plus limit again, with the upcoming One UI 8 update potentially allowing users to assign more than 8GB of virtual memory.

The folks at Sammobile recently got their hands on an early build of One UI 8 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. On the surface, the build doesn’t include any significant upgrades compared to One UI 7, but the publication has now revealed it introduces a new virtual memory limit for the RAM Plus feature.

In addition to the 2GB, 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB virtual memory options, the leaked One UI 8 build for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 includes a new 12GB RAM Plus limit. That’s exactly how much physical RAM Samsung offers on the flip phone, which leads us to believe that One UI 8 may even offer a 16GB RAM Plus limit on devices that pack 16GB of physical RAM.

Since we’re yet to see One UI 8 builds for Galaxy devices with 16GB of physical RAM, there’s no way to confirm whether such an option exists. However, based on how the RAM Plus feature works, we can confidently say that this new 12GB limit will not be available on devices that pack 8GB or less physical RAM.

We expect to learn more about the increased RAM Plus limit when Samsung officially releases One UI 8 beta builds. The company is expected to debut the software update with its next-gen foldables this summer, so we may not have to wait long for the company to kick off the beta program for its flagship phones.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.