Samsung Quick Share now offers double the daily sharing limit

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has raised Quick Share’s daily transfer limit and individual file size limit to 10GB.

That’s a huge leap from the previous 5GB daily transfer limit.

Quick Share is Samsung’s own file-sharing feature, allowing you to locally share files between Galaxy phones. Samsung also lets users share content between non-Galaxy devices over the internet, and it turns out the Galaxy maker is doubling the daily sharing limit for files shared over the web.

Quick Share lets users share files to non-Galaxy devices over the internet, but there is a 5GB individual file size limit and a 5GB daily transfer limit. That’s changing this week (h/t: @theonecid on X) as Samsung has increased the daily transfer limit to 10GB while also bumping up the individual file size limit to 10GB. This was also confirmed by the official Quick Share page. Check out the screenshot below.

Samsung

We’re glad to see this transfer limit boost as it makes Samsung Quick Share a more useful file transfer service. So you don’t have to rely on a third-party transfer app if you want to send larger files to an iPhone, Mac, or something different altogether.

In any event, you can update the Samsung Quick Share app (version 13.6.51.13) via the Galaxy Store to take advantage of the raised file transfer limits. The app store listing also notes two other changes: displaying the total file size for the recipient in the incoming pop-up menu and showing up to two lines for nearby device names.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

You might like

Comments