Samsung's 75-inch QLED 4K smart TV is more than 50% off for Black Friday

How’s the big game looking? Wouldn’t it look better on a Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K smart TV? It might be a bit late to upgrade for today’s football schedule, but it’s not too late to catch a sensational Black Friday deal on the fantastic QE1D model. The stunning Samsung smart TV is more than 50% off in the holiday sales, dropping it from $1,800 to just $879.99. Samsung 75-inch Class QLED 4K QE1D Smart TV for $879.99 ($920 off)

The 51% markdown isn’t even the biggest drop on the Samsung QE1D smart TV range, with the 55-inch version down from $1,000 to $479.99. In terms of the biggest dollar markdown, the mammoth 85-inch variant is $1,320 off at a low of $1,479.99.

This cutting-edge TV is packed with features that make watching anything feel like an upgrade. Its Dual LED backlighting adjusts automatically to give you natural contrast, while 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot keeps colors vibrant and true-to-life no matter how bright or dim your room is. The Quantum Processor Lite works behind the scenes, transforming everything you watch into crisp 4K resolution. Audio doesn’t take a backseat either — Object Tracking Sound Lite creates 3D sound that moves with the action on screen. Plus, Motion Xcelerator smooths out fast-moving scenes so they look seamless.

The savings don’t even end at the huge instant discounts. You can bundle your new screen with a Samsung soundbar to save even more on the package or trade in your old smart TV for as much as $540 more in credit.

Hit the widget above to catch the deal while it’s live, or find a ton of other top tech offers on our Black Friday deals hub.

You might like

Comments