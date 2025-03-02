Surprise! Samsung says Project Moohan is being 'unveiled' at MWC 2025

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has announced that it will officially “unveil” the Project Moohan XR headset at MWC 2025.

Project Moohan features a “ski goggles” design similar to Apple’s Vision Pro, runs on Android XR, and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 processor.

While it’s unclear if Samsung will announce pricing and availability, the headset will be available for hands-on testing at MWC 2025.`

Samsung is setting the stage for Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona and has confirmed that it will officially unveil its highly-awaited Project Moohan XR headset at the event.

Project Moohan, which still doesn’t have an official name yet, is Samsung’s first Android XR headset made in partnership with Google. It runs on the brand-new Android XR platform, integrates multimodal AI, and promises state-of-the-art extended reality capabilities.

The headset features a “ski goggles” design reminiscent of Apple’s Vision Pro but with elements reminiscent of Google’s older Daydream View VR accessory. Unlike the Vision Pro, there are no indications that Samsung plans to implement an exterior EyeSight display.

One confirmed hardware feature is the inclusion of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 processor, currently Qualcomm’s most powerful VR chip. This chipset promises ultra-low latency, down to 12ms, for more natural-feeling interactions.

It’s uncertain whether Samsung will reveal pricing and availability details for Project Moohan at MWC 2025. If it does, it would be one of the event’s biggest surprises. What is confirmed, however, is that attendees will be able to try the headset firsthand on the show floor, meaning more details are likely to emerge in the coming days.

Android Authority is on-site at MWC, and we’ll be bringing you an in-depth look at Samsung’s new XR headset as soon as we get our hands on it. Stay tuned!

