Samsung phones will soon let you check your pet's health with a photo

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has announced an AI-based pet care solution in partnership with startup Lifet.

The Galaxy maker will let you take a photo of your pet, which then gets analyzed by AI.

The AI can detect signs of health issues such as dental problems, cataracts, and patellar luxation.

Galaxy phones offer plenty of AI features, including call transcriptions, generative photo editing, and file summaries. However, the company’s next AI trick is focused on your pets.

Samsung has announced an AI-enabled pet care solution in partnership with startup Lifet at the VivaTech conference. This lets you take a photo of your pet via your phone, which is then analyzed by AI to detect any health issues. The AI can detect signs related to dental problems, cataracts, and patellar luxation.

Samsung’s fine print notes that Galaxy owners need the SmartThings app and Pet Care service installed on their phones to use the feature.

It’s also worth noting that Lifet, which is part of Samsung’s external startup incubation program, already lets you upload your pet photos to its website for AI-based analysis. The company also promises to identify the aforementioned pet issues with 97% accuracy.

Nevertheless, having the feature directly installed on your Samsung phone should make for a more seamless process. So we look forward to this integration on future Galaxy devices.

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