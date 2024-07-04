Hot deals: The best Samsung smartphones are heavily discounted right now!

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Are you looking to get a new smartphone? Samsung is probably on your radar. The Korean manufacturer offers some of the best devices in the industry, packed with gorgeous designs, excellent performance, stunning cameras, and overall great experiences. Lucky for you, there are some firesale deals on what we can consider the company’s three best devices: the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

We’re not sure how long these deals will last. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offer mentions nothing about time frames, but both foldable phone deals are labeled as a “limited time deals.” These are likely part of the Amazon Prime Day hype, though. If you can’t make up your mind on which to get, we can help you decide. Let’s go over each device together.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung’s main flagship. It is their best “normal” phone. So, it is the best unless you start looking at special devices like Folds and such. And it lives up to its reputation.

The design is gorgeous and sturdy, featuring a titanium frame and Gorilla Armor glass. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has impressive performance, thanks to the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and ample 12GB of RAM. The Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display is gorgeous, and the 120Hz refresh rate keeps it running super smooth. Battery life is also outstanding, and in our tests, we never struggled to make it last past a full day. Not to mention, it is one of the best camera phones around, too.

You can learn more about this device in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, but you can trust us when we tell you this is definitely one of the best phones currently. And if you can get it at a $200 discount, that’s a very nice offer.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The best of the best in the S24 series Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is for the more adventurous among us. This is still one of the best foldable devices, and Samsung made no sacrifices with it. Of course, its main lure is the folding design. This device will pretty much double as a smartphone and a small tablet, adapting to your needs on the fly.

Folding mechanisms aside, it is also an outstanding phone. Both displays are gorgeous Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels with a 120Hz refresh rate. Not to mention, this is one of the best multi-tasking smartphones, and it even has S Pen support, just like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The cameras are great, and the performance is nothing short of amazing.

The one major downside of this smartphone is its price. At $1,920, it is way too expensive for most people to consider. But the price becomes more bearable if you can get a $400 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 The most powerful folding phone gets even stronger The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 improves on the folding platform with a more reliable hinge, stronger glass, an IPX8 rating, plenty of storage options, and a big, bright display. See price at Amazon Save $400.00 Limited time deal!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Not everyone needs the most powerful smartphone or a huge tablet-like experience. Some of us prefer a smaller phone. Since small phones are becoming extinct, our next best option is to get a foldable flip phone, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is still among the best ones.

This phone is still competent, despite it costing less than the ones mentioned above. It still has the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor we see in the Fold 5, and you get 8GB of RAM. The display is also beautiful, featuring the same Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The cameras are pretty solid, the design is gorgeous, and it still features an IPX8 rating.

For just $850, this seems like a pretty nice deal. By the way, this applies to any model. So it will cost $850 if you get any color, in any storage configuration. This means you might as well go for a 512GB version!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (any storage option!) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (any storage option!) Samsung's thinnest, most refined clamshell-style foldable yet The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is Samsung's fifth-generation clamshell foldable phone, complete with a 3.4-inch asymmetrical cover display, revamped gapless hinge, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. See price at Amazon Save $270.00 Limited time deal!

Should you wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 instead? These foldable phones are likely getting heavily discounted because the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to launch on July 10. You could wait for the newer models, but those will cost full price for a while.

The current models are a better deal if you don’t mind staying one generation. They are still very capable phones, and since Samsung has one of the best update promises, you should be fine with OS upgrades for about four more years to come.

If you do want to get one of the newer ones, though, Samsung is offering a $50 credit if you reserve your spot right now and pre-order one of the new foldable phones when available.

You might like

Comments