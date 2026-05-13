Samsung's drawing app just got a big update on Galaxy devices

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has updated its PENUP drawing app with a host of new features.

The upgrades include 50+ new downloadable brushes, customization options, and auto-rotation.

The update also allows easy exporting of draft files to other Galaxy devices.

One of the new features in Samsung’s latest beta is pen styles, including a concealing “tape,” for the Notes app. While this is limited to the One UI 9 beta on the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung has another S Pen-related update for a broader audience.

The company recently updated its PENUP drawing app, which is available for all Galaxy smartphones. The app offers a broader suite of tools than Samsung Notes, lets you use coloring stencils or actual images as references for sketches, and even lets you share them on social media or with the app’s community of users. Now, the update (via SamMobile) adds a set of new features, including new brushes, selection features, and more.

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The PENUP app’s latest update to 3.9.22.23 comes with these changes, as highlighted by the changelog: 53 new brushes have been added and can be downloaded via “Download more brushes.” A “Dual brush” feature, which lets you use two different brush strokes in unison. Individual brush settings can be accessed by tapping a particular brush from the selection screen twice. The new settings separate unrelated options and also show a preview of changes made to the brushes. New Export Draft and Import Draft options to share incomplete drawings with a “.penup” extension across Samsung devices. This ensures key settings and layers are saved within the files. New “Auto Select” mode in the Lasso selection tool automatically selects different objects. PENUP now also supports automatic UI rotation into landscape mode. For this to work, Auto Rotate must be enabled on the Galaxy device. You can now also sync files across different devices using your Samsung account.

The update appears to be available to all Galaxy device owners using PENUP, with no direct ties to any specific One UI version. To get the latest version on your device, make sure you update the app from the Galaxy Store.

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