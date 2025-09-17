The best (and weirdest) things people actually use Samsung's S Pen for

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

There are a lot of reasons to like Samsung phones, and for many people, one of the biggest reasons is the almighty S Pen.

The S Pen has been a staple of Samsung phones (and tablets) for years. Having a stylus built into your phone that you can use for drawing, signing documents, more precise navigation, and so much more is a really big perk — and something we see from few other companies.

Recently, an iPhone user took to the r/SamsungGalaxy subreddit with a simple question: What are the real benefits of the S Pen? As someone who’s debating switching to a Galaxy S25 Ultra from an iPhone, they wanted to know what the real, practical benefits of the S Pen really are.

It’s a fair question, and it’s one that received a lot of answers.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Some of the S Pen use cases are ones you’d expect. At the time of writing, the top comment says, “Signing E documents that actually require written signatures.” It may not be the most creative way to use the S Pen, but it truly is one of the most practical.

Another person writes, “I use it for editing pics, ” while someone else says, “Note taking. taking it out while the screen is off allows you to take a quick note. great for those night thoughts, or for taking a quick note during a conversation.”

A few other comments also mention using the S Pen’s remote control Bluetooth functions, such as using it as a remote camera shutter. While that’s no longer possible on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it is an excellent perk on previous versions of the S Pen that support this functionality.

Digging a bit deeper into the thread, there are some more unique comments about how people use the S Pen. One person writes, “I started learning japanese with Duolingo. Now I use the pen for all the Kanji practice. Couldn’t imagine a better way to practice.” Meanwhile, someone else commented, “My wife has neuropathy in her hands from long Covid & can’t feel her fingertips very well. Makes using her phone difficult. The S-Pen makes up for that sensitivity loss.”

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Going further yet into the thread, the answers get even more interesting. One person writes, “Good fidget toy.” Someone else says, “Scratch your back where you can’t normally reach.” And that’s to say nothing of the numerous comments talking about smelling the S Pen.

What do you use your S Pen for? 11 votes Writing/note-taking 45 % Drawing 0 % Photo editing 9 % UI navigation 9 % Remote camera shutter 36 % Other (let us know in the comments below) 0 %

There are numerous other S Pen use cases mentioned in the thread, from using it to play games to writing math notes in class. Now, I want to hear from you. If you have a Samsung device with the S Pen, what do you use it for? Do you stick with the usual note-taking and drawing, or do you have more creative ways that you use it?

Vote in the poll above and let us know in the comments below, whatever it may be … even if it involves licking your S Pen. No judgment here.

