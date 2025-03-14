Samsung Pass holdouts get reminder to switch to Wallet before the app's imminent demise

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Pass is getting phased out.

The company is now sending out reminders to migrate your data to its Wallet app while you still can.

Once you switch, the app icon for Pass will disappear.

Samsung Pass was initially just a password manager at the beginning, but it eventually evolved to save payment cards and other data. In an effort to clean up its ecosystem, the company merged Samsung Pass with Samsung Pay to create one app called Wallet. With Wallet being its successor, the tech giant plans to phase out Pass. If you’re still using Pass, Samsung is now sending out reminders to migrate over to Wallet before it sunsets Pass.

According to SammyGuru, Pass users are starting to get a notification from Samsung urging them to switch over to Wallet. The notification mentions that the autofill services from Pass can now be used in Wallet via Quick Access.

It also adds that the Pass app icon will disappear once you migrate, but your data from Pass will be available in Wallet. While the icon will no longer be there, users will be able to “add a Samsung Pass entry point through the “Shortcut” feature provided in Samsung Wallet.”

In short, you’re not losing anything by switching to Wallet. Since launching in 2022, Samsung Wallet has now assumed all of Pass’ duties while also adding support for digital assets, digital keys, and so on.

