Leaked Samsung Pass build adds passport, ID storage, and more

TL;DR A leaked Samsung Pass APK suggests upcoming support for securely storing passports, ID cards, driver’s licenses, banking invoices, and more.

However, the build currently suffers from bugs such as missing password access and Samsung Cloud sync.

The leak hints that Samsung may fold deeper ID storage into Wallet as it continues shifting Pass toward a unified, Knox-secured identity hub.

Samsung Pass, the company’s biometric vault for passwords and personal data, may be getting a major expansion. Screenshots of a leaked APK were shared by GalaxyTechie on X, hinting that Samsung is preparing to let users store a wider range of sensitive documents, including passports, national ID cards, driver’s licenses, tax information, addresses, and more. The screenshots included in the leak show multiple new fields under categories like Personal documents, Private info, and Invoice info, complete with forms for name, DOB, gender, issuing authority, expiration, and even both sides of your ID card.

The APK references Samsung Pass version 15.3.01.6, but that’s almost certainly incorrect. The latest public release is v5.2.06.1, so it’s far more likely the intended build is v5.3.01.6, and the “15” is just a typo. That said, the APK isn’t usable anyway. As noted by Josh Skinner from SammyGuru on X, saved passwords don’t appear, Samsung Cloud syncing is broken, and core features are unreliable. In short, even if you found the file, sideloading it isn’t worth the hassle.

What’s interesting, though, is what this leak suggests about Samsung’s broader identity ambitions. Earlier this year, Samsung began nudging users to migrate Pass credentials into Samsung Wallet, signaling a move toward consolidating payments, logins, and personal documents under one Knox-secured system. These new document categories, especially passports and driver’s licenses, push Pass closer to what Apple and Google already offer through Wallet apps, so Samsung exploring similar territory makes total sense.

From the screenshots alone, it’s clear the interface is meant for serious use. Adding a passport, for example, opens a lengthy form covering personal data, nationality, birth details, and expiration dates. The tax and invoice pages go deep too, asking for TINs, business names, phone numbers, and bank information. While none of these appear to tie into digital verification just yet, the structured format suggests Samsung is laying groundwork for more advanced identity use cases down the road.

For now, though, this remains just a peek behind the curtain. Still, the ultimate goal seems unchanged: Samsung Pass will eventually fold into Samsung Wallet. Since launching in 2022, Wallet has taken over most of Pass’s duties while adding support for digital assets, car keys, and more, and these new identity features look like a natural next step. Why Samsung would trial them inside an app that’s on the way out instead of Wallet directly is… questionable, but hey, here we are.

