Samsung has some cool new Paris 2024 Olympic-themed accessories for your Galaxy phone
- Samsung has released a new range of smartphone accessories celebrating the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic games.
- The lineup includes new cases, power banks, shoulder straps, and more for a wide range of Galaxy smartphones.
- The accessories are already up for sale in France, but we have no information on wider availability at the moment.
In celebration of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Samsung has released a new range of Paris 2024-themed smartphone accessories. The lineup includes over 50 case models, power banks, and shoulder straps featuring the Paris 2024 logo, Art Deco-inspired designs, colors of the French Olympic and Paralympic teams, and the official Paris 2024 Olympic mascot “Phryge.”
Cases in the Paris 2024 accessory lineup are compatible with the following Galaxy smartphones:
- Galaxy A05s
- Galaxy A15 4G/5G
- Galaxy A25 5G
- Galaxy A35 5G
- Galaxy A55 5G
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy S24
- Galaxy S24 Plus
- Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
The new range also includes a few universally compatible products, like a waterproof case with the Paris 2024 logo, a braided shoulder strap in the colors of the French flag, a wider ribbon shoulder strap in pop colors with the Paris 2024 text logo, and a 10,000mAh power bank featuring Phryge. You can check out some of the designs in the gallery below.
The Paris 2024-themed accessories are currently on sale in France, with a few products limited to Samsung’s website. At the moment, we don’t have information regarding a wider release. We expect the company to launch the accessories in other regions ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games opening ceremony next month.
Would you buy one of these Paris 2024-themed accessories for your phone? Let us know in the comments below.