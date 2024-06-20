Samsung has some cool new Paris 2024 Olympic-themed accessories for your Galaxy phone

In celebration of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Samsung has released a new range of Paris 2024-themed smartphone accessories. The lineup includes over 50 case models, power banks , and shoulder straps featuring the Paris 2024 logo, Art Deco-inspired designs, colors of the French Olympic and Paralympic teams, and the official Paris 2024 Olympic mascot “Phryge.”

Cases in the Paris 2024 accessory lineup are compatible with the following Galaxy smartphones:

Galaxy A05s

Galaxy A15 4G/5G

Galaxy A25 5G

Galaxy A35 5G

Galaxy A55 5G

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24 Plus

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip 5

The new range also includes a few universally compatible products, like a waterproof case with the Paris 2024 logo, a braided shoulder strap in the colors of the French flag, a wider ribbon shoulder strap in pop colors with the Paris 2024 text logo, and a 10,000mAh power bank featuring Phryge. You can check out some of the designs in the gallery below.