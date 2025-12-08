Samsung's next update could make managing morning alarms much easier

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 8.5 will reportedly support the Clock app on the Now Bar, allowing users to view and dismiss alarms from the lock screen.

The Voice Recorder app is also getting a redesign, featuring gradients and a card-centric list view, which unfortunately reduces information density.

One of the most prominent and useful new features introduced by Samsung for its phones recently is the Now Bar. This feature displays helpful updates from various apps on the lock screen and Always-On Display, allowing users to receive live notifications without needing to unlock their phones. With the One UI 8.5 update, Samsung could support the Clock app on the Now Bar.

Leaker Tarun Vats notes on X that One UI 8.5 will support the Now Bar app card for the stock Clock app.

As you can see, the expanded card will show the current time, as well as information for the next alarm or a snoozed alarm. Users will be able to dismiss the next alarm directly from the Now Bar card.

One UI 8.5 also brings updates to the Samsung Voice Recorder app Tarun Vats notes on X that the Voice Recorder app is also getting a fresh new UI with One UI 8.5:

The main recording page appears clean and smooth, thanks to the skillful use of gradients for both colors and the audio waveform.

The new UI for the recording list features a card-centric design rather than the simpler list view. The recording duration displays a color, although it’s not immediately clear whether this is system-assigned or user-assigned. One con of the new UI is that it decreases information density, which can be annoying for heavy users who have a lot of audio recordings.

One UI 8.5 beta is rolling out today, though most users will have to wait for the stable update to arrive to try out these new features. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

