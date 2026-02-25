Galaxy S26 series unlocks One UI 8.5's smartest notification feature yet

TL;DR The Galaxy S26 series comes with a new notification prioritization and summarization feature enabled on the stable One UI 8.5 build.

Important alerts will surface first, while long or busy notification threads will be summarized using notification history from the past 24 hours.

The feature works on-device, meaning your notification data never leaves your phone.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series comes with One UI 8.5 out of the box and a new feature that deploys AI to solve the age-old notification overload problem. With the stable rollout of One UI 8.5 on the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung has officially enabled its notification prioritization and summary feature, something we previously spotted but hadn’t yet seen active in the beta builds.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The feature is part of Samsung’s updated Galaxy AI experience, and is designed to help users make sense of crowded notification panels by highlighting what matters most and condensing long notifications into easy-to-digest summaries.

How notification prioritization and summaries work on the Galaxy S26 series Galaxy AI can automatically prioritize important notifications and summarize long or busy notification threads on the Galaxy S26 series. So instead of scrolling through dozens of alerts from group chats, delivery apps, social platforms, and the like, the system should sift through trivial notifications to surface the key information you need to see first. It should also give you a summary from things like back-and-forth emails or text/chat messages.

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

A screenshot (see above) we grabbed from the Galaxy S26 Ultra shows that the feature works on-device, i.e., all notification processing happens on your phone, not in the cloud.

Notification history from the past 24 hours may be used to generate summaries, and the feature focuses on long conversations where summaries are most useful.

That said, Samsung includes a disclaimer stating, “Summaries may not always be accurate.” In other words, users should still tap through notification summaries for accurate details.

Unfortunately, we haven’t yet seen the feature in action and can’t say how well it works. We’ll get back to you on that once we have the phones in hand for review.

As for availability, we expect Samsung to bring notification prioritization and summaries to older phones once the stable One UI 8.5 update becomes more widely available.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Privacy display • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy • Power AI features • MSRP: $1,299.99 Powerful flagship with top-tier cameras, AI, and privacy features. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung's slimmest and lightest Ultra yet, pairing a 6.9-inch 10-bit display with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and a redesigned cooling system. It doubles down on imaging with a brighter 200MP main camera, upgraded zoom, advanced 8K video features, and Ultra-exclusive privacy and Galaxy AI tools. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon See price at Amazon Save $400.00

Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S26 Powerful performance • New Galaxy AI features • Bigger Battery MSRP: $899.99 Compact flagship with Galaxy AI and strong performance The compact flagship of the lineup, pairing a slightly larger display with solid battery life, fast performance, and the full suite of Galaxy AI features in a more affordable package. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $300.00

Follow