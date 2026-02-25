Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Galaxy S26 series unlocks One UI 8.5's smartest notification feature yet
2 hours ago
- The Galaxy S26 series comes with a new notification prioritization and summarization feature enabled on the stable One UI 8.5 build.
- Important alerts will surface first, while long or busy notification threads will be summarized using notification history from the past 24 hours.
- The feature works on-device, meaning your notification data never leaves your phone.
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series comes with One UI 8.5 out of the box and a new feature that deploys AI to solve the age-old notification overload problem. With the stable rollout of One UI 8.5 on the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung has officially enabled its notification prioritization and summary feature, something we previously spotted but hadn’t yet seen active in the beta builds.
The feature is part of Samsung’s updated Galaxy AI experience, and is designed to help users make sense of crowded notification panels by highlighting what matters most and condensing long notifications into easy-to-digest summaries.
How notification prioritization and summaries work on the Galaxy S26 series
Galaxy AI can automatically prioritize important notifications and summarize long or busy notification threads on the Galaxy S26 series. So instead of scrolling through dozens of alerts from group chats, delivery apps, social platforms, and the like, the system should sift through trivial notifications to surface the key information you need to see first. It should also give you a summary from things like back-and-forth emails or text/chat messages.
A screenshot (see above) we grabbed from the Galaxy S26 Ultra shows that the feature works on-device, i.e., all notification processing happens on your phone, not in the cloud.
Notification history from the past 24 hours may be used to generate summaries, and the feature focuses on long conversations where summaries are most useful.
That said, Samsung includes a disclaimer stating, “Summaries may not always be accurate.” In other words, users should still tap through notification summaries for accurate details.
Unfortunately, we haven’t yet seen the feature in action and can’t say how well it works. We’ll get back to you on that once we have the phones in hand for review.
As for availability, we expect Samsung to bring notification prioritization and summaries to older phones once the stable One UI 8.5 update becomes more widely available.
