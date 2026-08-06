Samsung confirms minor setback for Galaxy S26 One UI 9 beta

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has pushed the fifth One UI 9 beta 5 update for the Galaxy S26 series to next week.

The delay is due to final reviews and quality improvements to enhance system stability and fix bugs before a stable release.

The over-the-air update will roll out to enrolled Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra devices in the US, UK, India, Germany, Poland, and South Korea when it goes live next week.

Samsung has confirmed a short delay for the fifth beta build of One UI 9 for the Galaxy S26 series, pushing its expected release into next week. Galaxy S26 owners participating in the preview program will have to hold on a bit longer, following the rollout of the One UI 9 beta 4 update last month.

According to an official announcement post on the Samsung Community forum (via Tarun Vats on X), the development team is taking additional time for “final reviews and quality improvements” before rolling out the fifth iteration. Samsung apologized to community members for the slight delay, citing the need to deliver a more stable, polished software experience to testers.

While Samsung did not detail specific bug fixes or feature additions coming with Beta 5, beta builds at this stage typically focus on improving system stability and squashing remaining bugs ahead of a stable public release.

The upcoming fifth beta build will be available for enrolled Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra devices in the US, UK, India, Germany, Poland, and South Korea. Users currently enrolled in the One UI 9 beta program can expect an over-the-air update once the build officially goes live next week.

Follow