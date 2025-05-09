One UI 8 Watch isn't out yet, but here's its new One UI 7-like charging animation (APK teardown)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A teardown of a One UI 8 Watch app has revealed a new charging animation for the upcoming smartwatch software.

This animation is in line with that of One UI 7 on smartphones, suggesting a more consistent look and feel between devices.

Samsung is working on the One UI 8 Watch software, which is expected to launch later this year. We’ve already discovered plenty of details about this new software, and it looks like it has a nifty new charging animation too.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We conducted a teardown of Samsung’s Diagnostics app (version 1.0.08.14), which is preloaded on One UI 8 Watch, and discovered a new charging animation for the upcoming software. Check it out in the clip below, which compares the new animation to the current One UI 6 Watch charging animation.

This new charging animation would be in line with that of One UI 7 on Galaxy phones. So we’re glad to see Samsung apparently offering some consistency between its devices.

This isn’t the only One UI 8 Watch feature we’ve uncovered in recent days. We recently discovered a nifty Shortcuts app and Now Brief/Now Bar support. In fact, we also discovered Galaxy Watch 8 series design details in this new Diagnostics app, giving us a good idea of what to expect later this year.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.