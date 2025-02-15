Samsung could make up for One UI 7 delay by releasing One UI 8 earlier than expected

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests that Samsung could release One UI 8 to its devices sooner than anticipated.

The Android 16 upgrade might arrive earlier since Google is targeting a Q2 release for its Pixel phones.

This could help Samsung save face following the significant delay in its One UI 7 rollout.

Although it’s been four months since Google released the first stable build of Android 15 for its Pixel devices, Samsung has yet to roll out the update to most of its phones. Recent reports suggest that the company may still take a while to release One UI 7 based on Android 15 to the Galaxy S24 series and other devices in its lineup, with the update possibly not arriving until April or even May. This is quite surprising for a company that’s built a reputation for offering timely Android upgrades over the past few years, but Samsung may be able to turn things back around with the subsequent One UI release.

According to leaker Ice Universe, Samsung may be able to save face by releasing the One UI 8 update based on Android 16 to its devices much earlier than anticipated. While it’s too early to say whether the company will be able to pull off this feat following such a massive delay, it is quite possible since Google plans to roll out stable Android 16 sometime in Q2 2025.

In any case, you shouldn’t expect to get One UI 8 on your Galaxy smartphone any time before June this year. Recent leaks suggest that the stable Android 16 update for Pixel devices could be ready by June 3, and it will take Samsung at least a few weeks to test the update on its devices before rolling it out widely.

The Galaxy S25 series will undoubtedly be the first to receive the platform upgrade, especially since the devices already run One UI 7. Users with older Galaxy phones will likely have to wait longer unless Samsung can pull off a miracle in the coming months and release the Android 15 update to all eligible devices in its portfolio before Google brings Android 16 to its Pixel lineup.

