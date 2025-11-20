Now Bar could make your work commute a little easier in One UI 8.5

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Now Bar could get two more additions in the One UI 8.5 update.

The lockscreen widget could display audio broadcast (Auracast) details and Google commute info.

These info categories would join other Now Bar categories such as sports scores, media playback, health tracking, and more.

Samsung is expected to debut the One UI 8.5 software alongside the Galaxy S26 series early next year. We’ve already heard about a few features coming as part of this new update, and it now looks like we should expect a couple of Now Bar additions as well.

Tipster Tarun Vats reported on Twitter that the Now Bar lockscreen widget in One UI 8.5 will support audio broadcast functionality and Google’s commute functionality. Check out the screenshot below.

Audio broadcast refers to Auracast, which allows you to share audio with many people or lets you (and others) listen to an audio broadcast. This is useful for situations such as museum tours, sightseeing, or for people with hearing aids. So being able to see audio broadcast info via Now Bar would be pretty handy.

Meanwhile, Commute from Google refers to commute info supplied by Google Maps. In other words, Now Bar will likely show details like commute time, traffic info, and more.

In any event, we’re glad Samsung is adding more info categories to Now Bar. This also comes after the One UI 8 Now Bar received real-time transit updates based on Samsung Wallet tickets, as well as calls and DND status.

