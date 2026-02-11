Samsung's One UI 8.5 beta now lets you record just part of your screen

TL;DR One UI 8.5 beta now supports partial screen recording on Galaxy S25.

The feature automatically detects which part of the screen you may want to record.

One UI 8.5 should launch in stable on the Galaxy S26 series.

One UI 8.5 has a handy new screen recording option on Galaxy S25. The ability to record just part of your phone’s screen was first spotted in a One UI 8.5 test build in October, and now it’s actually available in the ongoing beta.

Samsung leaker Ice Universe posted a video this morning of the new feature in action on a Galaxy S25 Ultra. When starting a screen recording, One UI gives options to record the entire screen or just a section of it. If you choose the latter, your phone will try to identify the section of the screen it should be recording, but you can also define it manually.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

OnePlus phones, as well as computers running ChromeOS, MacOS, and Windows, offer options to record only a portion of your display, but the feature isn’t part of Android itself. It’s a useful upgrade, especially on large-screen devices.

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

Android Authority‘s Zac Kew-Denniss was able to confirm the feature is available on his own Galaxy S25 Ultra running the latest One UI 8.5 beta.

One UI 8.5 is available in beta on the Galaxy S25 series right now. The update will launch in stable form on the Galaxy S26 series, which will be revealed in full at a Galaxy Unpacked event taking place in San Francisco on Wednesday, February 25. Availability for older devices will follow.

Follow