The next One UI beta for Galaxy S25 is around the corner, and here's what it could bring

TL;DR The changelog for Samsung’s upcoming One UI 8.5 beta has leaked.

The update is expected to arrive sometime this week.

The chief highlight of the update is the improved version of Bixby, which we suspect is the Perplexity-powered version that has been rumored for several weeks now.

Samsung’s One UI 8.5 beta has already undergone three iterations ahead of its speculated launch alongside the Galaxy S26 series next month. With just weeks left until the release, Samsung is hard at work to prepare the update for a stable release. In line with this, we’re now hearing information about the next One UI 8.5 beta.

Tipster Tarun Vats has now shared the changelog for the fourth One UI 8 beta. Vats exclaims that the update hasn’t arrived yet, though it’s expected soon. Based on their previous suggestions, the update could arrive sometime this week, today through Friday, January 23.

While the fourth beta largely focuses on bug fixes, Bixby is getting some attention with this build. While the changelog lacks the specifics, we suspect it might be associated with the Bixby overhaul that has been speculated for several weeks now. Samsung is reportedly planning to deploy Perplexity AI, enabling Bixby to respond to questions with greater dexterity. Last week, we also got a leaked preview of what this Bixby upgrade could look like, and we suspect it will expand to Samsung devices running One UI 8.5 globally.

As we said above, the remaining patches primarily address bugs introduced by the One UI 8.5 beta updates so far. Here’s the complete changelog, as shared by Vats.

In addition to these upgrades, Samsung is also expected to update the Linux kernel with this upcoming beta build, resulting in under-the-hood performance improvements on the Galaxy S25 series.

As mentioned above, One UI 8.5 beta 4 isn’t publicly available yet, but has been suggested to be available anytime soon. Whether you’re already on the third beta and waiting for the fourth or just looking to jump ship to try out the new One UI 8.5, we suggest you to look out for an announcement about the release.

