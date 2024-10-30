How smooth is Samsung One UI 7? This video gives us an answer.

Samsung

TL;DR A new video has shown off smooth app-switching animations in Samsung One UI 7.

The video lends more credence to expectations that Samsung’s upcoming update will deliver a fluid experience.

One criticism of Samsung One UI is that it isn’t quite as smooth as some rival Android skins out there. The Galaxy maker is promising a more fluid experience with One UI 7, and a new video shows an example of this smoother software.

Leaker Ice Universe posted a now-deleted video on Twitter showing the app-switching animations in One UI 7. Fortunately, fellow Twitter user @TechKhaled_ saved the video. Check it out below.

The clip reveals some impressively smooth task-switching animations. The software seems to react almost instantly to taps and gestures when switching apps, which bodes well for smartphone enthusiasts who value an extremely smooth experience. But we’ll need to wait for the public beta and stable release to see if this fluidity applies to the entirety of One UI 7.

This video also comes after OnePlus announced Oxygen OS 15. The company used its launch event to compare its own app-switching animations to that of Samsung’s One UI 6, and it clearly showed that OnePlus offered a smoother experience. So we’re keen to see how One UI 7 will fare in this admittedly niche scenario.

These aren’t the only One UI 7 improvements worth knowing. Samsung’s Android 15-based software will also bring new icons, your choice between a split or unified dropdown menu, and an overhauled camera app interface. Other notable rumored additions include semantic search functionality for photos and a take on Apple’s Dynamic Island.

