The redesigned camera app in One UI 7 is all about one-handed usage

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung One UI 7 update brings a redesigned camera app, according to a video posted online.

The settings menu is now at the bottom of the screen and has been turned into a carousel.

This joins other confirmed tweaks like separate quick settings/notification menus and new icons.

We were able to check out Samsung One UI 7 running on Galaxy phones at the company’s developer conference. This early software brings a few changes and it now turns out that it also has a redesigned camera app.

SamMobile posted a video showing the redesigned camera app running on a Galaxy S24 Ultra with an early version of One UI 7. Check out the clip below.

The most notable change is that the settings menu in the viewfinder has shifted to the bottom of the display (just above the shutter key). This tweak should make for a more convenient one-handed experience as you don’t have to perform hand gymnastics to reach the top of the screen.

It’s also worth noting that this settings menu is now a carousel, allowing you to swipe laterally to view various options (e.g. exposure, aspect ratio, flash). This is another change that might make one-handed use less of a hassle.

These camera app changes aren’t guaranteed to appear in the final version of One UI 7, due in early 2025, but we’re guessing this is pretty close to the finished product. These tweaks also come after we checked out One UI 7 on these devices earlier this week, confirming a separate quick settings panel and notification shade as well as new icons. So you should expect a litany of changes when Samsung eventually releases this software.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments