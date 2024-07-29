Samsung may have hit the pause button on its One UI 7 beta launch

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The beta for Samsung’s Android 15 skin has been delayed.

It’s reported that the company was originally planning to announce the beta today.

Those with early access to the update say the One UI 7 beta is “very buggy.”

At this point, we’ve seen numerous leaks for Samsung’s Android 15 skin, but when can we expect the beta to finally drop? It was expected that the update would launch today, but it appears that’s no longer the case.

Last week, it was reported that the first One UI 7 beta would launch on July 29. Tipster Ice Universe also backed this rumor, claiming unless something happens, it should arrive around this time. But it looks like something did happen because the announcement has been delayed, according to SamMobile.

Max Jambor, who has been working together with SamMobile, says the outlet tells him Samsung may have delayed the launch because it is still actively working on One UI 6.1.1. Jambor then goes on to say his sources, Ice Universe and chunvn8888, claim One UI 7 is “very buggy,” asserting that this could be another reason the update was delayed.

Meanwhile, in posts on X (formerly Twitter), chunvn8888 shared a few new screenshots of One UI 7’s lock screen and a color palette theme. The tipster also revealed that the beta will be headed to the US, EU, South Korea, and China

If the One UI 7 beta had been released today, it would have been about two weeks earlier than when the One UI 6 beta launched last year. For comparison, the One UI 6 beta launched on August 11.

