New video shows off One UI 7's iOS-style features and faster animations in action

TL;DR The One UI 7 beta update, originally expected last week, is now expected in December.

A leaked video clip shows One UI 7’s faster animations and redesigned Quick Panel in action with iOS stylings all over the place.

One UI 7 could allow customization of quick settings, but it’s unclear if resizing and rearranging controls will be possible, like in iOS 18.

The One UI 7 beta update was strongly expected last week. Unfortunately, it looks like we might be in for a longer wait, with the first public beta now expected in December. The initial release is also likely to be super buggy despite Samsung taking its own sweet time to release it. However, one thing Samsung seems to have worked a lot on is the animations in One UI 7.

A leaked video courtesy of tipster Ice Universe (via Jukanlosreve on X) gives us a glimpse at the super quick animations and the new Quick Panel on One UI 7. Samsung is expected to segregate notifications and quick settings dropdowns, and the latest clip gives us a better look at the latter.

All the quick settings are packed in bubbles, just like on iOS. You get two marked bubbles up top for quickly changing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings. Other options, including airplane mode, location, flashlight, and more, are displayed as unmarked icons in a rounded rectangle below. Users are expected to be able to customize these quick settings, adding or removing controls as they wish. However, it’s unclear whether they will also be able to resize and rearrange the controls, as is possible in iOS 18.

Samsung borrowing these elements from iOS isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Although appearances are subjective, the dedicated quick panel seems like a good way of giving users a less cramped interface and more control without having to dig through their device’s settings. Faster animations are always a welcome touch, but that experience will differ depending on the Galaxy device you’re rocking.

The iOS influence on One UI 7 is also expected to be seen in other areas, including redesigned icons, lock screen widgets, a new NowBar live activities feature similar to Dynamic Island, and the new lock screen media player.

