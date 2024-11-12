One UI 7 betas show signs of progress, but here's why you shouldn't get too excited

Samsung

TL;DR According to leakers, One UI 7 beta builds have been spotted on test servers ahead of a possible rollout beginning next week.

A leaker also suggests that some highlight Galaxy AI features will not be coming with One UI 7 but could arrive with One UI 7.1 in the future.

However, leakers have been wrong about One UI 7 several times in the recent past, so take all leaks with a pinch of salt.

One UI 7 is slated to be the next big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets, and we can’t wait. Samsung appears to be in no rush to release the update, as the company has promised a timeline for One UI 7 that extends well onto the new year for the stable release. If you’re okay with running a beta release on your daily driver smartphone (we don’t recommend this), then you’d be glad to learn that One UI 7 beta builds could be right around the corner.

Ceotech spotted One UI 7 beta builds with firmware versions ending in ZXKB on Samsung’s test servers. These builds are for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Europe and India. This indicates that the beta program for Samsung’s top flagship could start very soon. This aligns with Samsung’s rather vague but official timeline that the One UI 7 betas would arrive sometime before the end of 2024. Note that Samsung also officially revealed that stable One UI 7 will come with the Galaxy S25, expected in early 2025.

Leaker Chun Bhai corroborates this leak, saying the official beta update is ready to roll out next week. However, “most” upcoming Galaxy AI features, like “AI summary” and “AI emoji,” are said to be coming with One UI 7.1 instead of One UI 7.0. Only “minor AI features” are said to be coming next week.

It’s not immediately clear which AI features are said to be coming next week. However, Chun Bhai may be referring to the iOS 18.1-like Notification Summary feature, which they previously referred to as “AI notification.”

Prominent leaker Ice Universe had also previously mentioned that One UI 7 Betas would start next week, after November 17, 2024, with South Korea and the United States expected to be part of the first wave rollout. However, remember that leakers have been wrong about One UI 7 beta timeline many times before, so take these leaks with a pinch of salt.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments