Samsung expands its One UI 6 beta program to more countries

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung initially launched the One UI 6 beta program for Galaxy S23 devices in the US, South Korea, and Germany.

The beta program is now rolling out to China, India, Poland, and the UK.

Samsung says it will expand availability to other devices in the coming weeks.

Last Friday, Samsung finally rolled out the beta program for its Android 14-based One UI 6 update. However, the program was initially only available in the US, South Korea, and Germany for the Galaxy S23 family. Now the update is starting to roll out to more countries.

According to Samsung’s Developers portal, the beta program is opening up to four more countries. These countries include China, India, Poland, and the UK.

If you reside in any of these markets, you can sign up right now to give the beta program a try. Samsung’s website provides simple steps on how to register for the beta.

One UI 6 comes with all the bells and whistles Google has stuffed into the stock version of Android 14. This includes new accessibility features, more granular controls over media sharing, enhanced PIN privacy, and so on. In addition, Samsung has added a couple of its own changes, such as a redesigned Quick Panel, a new default font, new emoji in the Samsung keyboard, the ability to set multiple lock screens, and a new camera widget.

At the moment, the beta program is only available to the Galaxy S23 series. But Samsung says the program will expand availability in the coming weeks.

If you’re holding out for the official release of One UI 6, you may have to wait a while. Samsung does not have a specific date yet for when it plans to launch the stable version. However, the company states that it will publish the stable version “soon as Beta feedback is analyzed and improvements are implemented.”

