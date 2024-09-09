Good news: Samsung One UI 6.1.1 is now rolling out in the US

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy S24

TL;DR Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1 update is now available for users in Europe and the US.

The update brings Sketch to Image functionality, PDF translations, and more.

The update is currently being pushed out to Galaxy S24 owners.

Samsung released its One UI 6.1.1 software in Korea last week but revealed that the update would come to North America and Europe on September 9. The day has arrived and the new software is indeed landing in the US and Europe.

Users on Samsung’s Community forum and Reddit have confirmed the arrival of One UI 6.1.1 in Europe and the US. It seems like Galaxy S24 series owners are getting the update first.

Users report that the update weighs in at 2.8GB and brings the August 2024 security patch. The latter is a departure from the Korean update, which brings the September 2024 security patch.

In any event, the update brings plenty of additions to the S24 series. This includes Sketch to Image functionality, Listening Mode in the Interpreter app, Composer functionality in the keyboard, PDF translations, and the Portrait Studio feature.

Samsung confirmed that the AI features seen in One UI 6.1.1 will also be available on older flagship phones, namely the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 range.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments