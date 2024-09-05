Samsung One UI 6.1.1 is now trickling out to Galaxy S24 phones

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 run a newer version of the One UI software compared to the Galaxy S24 series . Fortunately, it looks like Galaxy S24 series owners in one market are finally getting this new software.

Galaxy S24 series owners in Korea have reported receiving the One UI 6.1.1 software on the Samsung Korean Community forum (h/t: SamMobile and tipster Tarun Vats).

The update has a hefty changelog and brings Galaxy Z6 series features like Sketch to Image and Listening Mode for the Interpreter app. Check out the major highlights summarized below.

Sketch to Image

Portrait Studio

Complete your writing with simple input (i.e. Composer)

Translate calls in a variety of third-party apps

Translate text in images when using Samsung Internet

Listening Mode in Interpreter

Simultaneous voice recording and transcription in Notes

Summarize and translate PDF files without converting the file first

Automatic language recognition for voice recordings

Photo Ambient wallpapers that change in real time based on the weather and time

The changelog also mentions a few features that are already available on the Galaxy S24 series or even earlier, such as Instant Slow-Mo, Image Clipper functionality, and sticker/GIF creation.