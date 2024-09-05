Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung One UI 6.1.1 is now trickling out to Galaxy S24 phones
- Samsung has pushed the One UI 6.1.1 software update to Galaxy S24 series owners in Korea.
- The update brings Sketch to Image, Composer functionality, and more to Galaxy S24 devices.
- We’re guessing that the software will come to more countries in the coming days.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 run a newer version of the One UI software compared to the Galaxy S24 series. Fortunately, it looks like Galaxy S24 series owners in one market are finally getting this new software.
Galaxy S24 series owners in Korea have reported receiving the One UI 6.1.1 software on the Samsung Korean Community forum (h/t: SamMobile and tipster Tarun Vats).
The update has a hefty changelog and brings Galaxy Z6 series features like Sketch to Image and Listening Mode for the Interpreter app. Check out the major highlights summarized below.
- Sketch to Image
- Portrait Studio
- Complete your writing with simple input (i.e. Composer)
- Translate calls in a variety of third-party apps
- Translate text in images when using Samsung Internet
- Listening Mode in Interpreter
- Simultaneous voice recording and transcription in Notes
- Summarize and translate PDF files without converting the file first
- Automatic language recognition for voice recordings
- Photo Ambient wallpapers that change in real time based on the weather and time
The changelog also mentions a few features that are already available on the Galaxy S24 series or even earlier, such as Instant Slow-Mo, Image Clipper functionality, and sticker/GIF creation.
In any event, the update features version numbers S928NKSU3AXH7, S928NOKR3AXH7, and S928NKSU3AXH9. It weighs 2.8GB and includes the September 2024 security patch.
There’s no word on when we’ll see this update on phones outside Korea, but this initial rollout suggests a wider release is days away.