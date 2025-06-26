This amazing Samsung gaming monitor is $300 off and comes with a free headset!

Samsung makes some of the best gaming monitors around, especially if you’re looking for one of those fancy, huge, curved, ultrawide ones. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G91SD) 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor is an excellent option if you want something less expensive, and today’s deal makes it much more enticing. It is $300 off, and you also get a free headset! Get the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G91SD) with a free JBL Quantum ONE headset for $999.99 ($599.95 off)

This offer is available directly from Samsung’s official website. We’re not sure how long the deal will stand.

I still want one of those giant curved monitors from Samsung, but they are usually prohibitively expensive. Some great deals come from time to time, though, and here’s a really nice one. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G91SD) 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor is usually $1,299.99, but today Sammy is offering some really nice incentives to sign up for it. For starters, it has a $300 discount. On top of that, the brand is throwing in a free JBL Quantum ONE headset valued at $299.95.

While not Samsung’s best monitor in this category, this is a very capable screen for your gaming sessions. It measures in at 49 inches, so it is pretty huge. Additionally, it comes with a nice Dual QHD resolution of 5,120 x 1,440. This means it is essentially like putting two QHD monitors side by side. It’s an OLED panel, so it will also look gorgeous, making colors more vibrant and blacks deeper.

You’ll get really nice specs, such as a 144Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms response time, and a 1,800R curvature. Not to mention, the monitor will support plenty of standards gamers love. These include AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, adaptive brightness, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, and more.

It also comes with plenty of ports, including HDMI, Micro-HDMI, Display Port, and USB-C. If you want to use two devices at once, it can handle both picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture.

As for the JBL Quantum ONE headset, our sister, Sound Guys, checked it out, and the team loved its performance. Their main complaint was the higher price point, but in this case, you’re getting it for free! Its main highlights include great sound quality, really good sound isolation, a very comfortable design, and an incredible amount of unique features.

Check out Sound Guys’ full review of the JBL Quantum ONE to learn all about the headset.

Sign up for this deal before it goes away! You’ll get a fantastic monitor at a good discount, a very good headset for free, and I am even seeing an extra $50 upgrade credit offer. It’s hard to beat this deal.