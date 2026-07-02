Samsung’s new Odyssey OLED G7 is down to $849.99 in its first big Amazon discount

Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey OLED G7 is a premium 4K gaming monitor built for players who want OLED picture quality in a large desktop size, and it now has its first notable price cut on Amazon. This 2026 model sits in Samsung’s newer Odyssey lineup, giving buyers a more premium G7 option without moving up to the company’s top-tier flagship screens.

The Odyssey OLED G7 uses an OLED panel, which is a big part of its appeal. Compared with typical LCD-based G7 models, OLED offers higher contrast and faster pixel response times — two things gamers usually care about most. Samsung positions this model as a 32-inch 4K gaming display for people who want a high-end experience, and it’s now an officially listed retail product in the company’s current lineup. It also has a strong 4.8-star review rating, which adds to its appeal if you’ve been waiting for a newer Samsung gaming monitor.

Amazon has the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey OLED G7 down to $849.99, which is $250 off its $1,099.99 recommended retail price. That’s a 23% discount relative to the RRP, and since it’s the first time the monitor has been on sale, it’s obviously an all-time low price.

For anyone looking at 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitors, this sale gives Samsung’s newer Odyssey OLED G7 a much better entry point than usual.

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