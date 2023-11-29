This stunning Samsung Gaming Monitor is $450 off for Cyber Week

We know Cyber Week is another arbitrary sales event to encourage you to buy more tech, but with Samsung 4K monitor deals this good, we doubt you’ll care. The 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD curved gaming monitor is currently at its lowest price of the year right now, with a whopping 35% off retail. Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD Curved Gaming Monitor for $849.99 ($450 off)

The Odyssey G7 Neo uses Quantum Matrix Technology, powered by Quantum Mini LEDs, to provide precise brightness control and exceptional contrast. With almost 1,200 local dimming zones and 12-bit black levels, it ensures fantastic picture quality. The Quantum HDR 2000 boasts a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, delivering vivid colors and enhanced depth. It all works to your advantage when it comes to spotting hidden enemies during your gaming sessions.

The UHD resolution of this curved gaming monitor provides a sublime level of detail, and the 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time ensure you’re not troubled by lag and motion blur, offering precise and smooth gameplay. It’s also NVIDIA G-Sync compatible and supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for stutter-free visuals. The 1000R curvature of the 32-inch super ultrawide display immerses players fully into the gaming world.

