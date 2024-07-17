This stunning curved gaming monitor from Samsung drops below Black Friday price on Prime Day

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Samsung Odyssey series has firmly established itself as a top contender in the gaming monitor market, delivering some of the most impressive monitors in recent times. With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, now is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your gaming setup with one of Samsung’s best monitors at an unbeatable price.

The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED curved gaming monitor is currently available for $979.99, a substantial discount from its regular price of $1500. This $620 price cut makes it an even better deal than what was offered during last year’s Black Friday sales.

To give you some context, this particular monitor boasts a Quantum Dot Technology-enhanced OLED display, which translates to brighter visuals, richer colors, and deeper blacks than traditional LED displays. Its super ultrawide screen, equivalent to two quad HD monitors placed side-by-side, provides ample screen real estate for anything and everything.

But the Odyssey G9 isn’t just about looks. Its 1800R curvature closely matches the natural curve of the human eye, and the 0.03ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate ensure buttery-smooth gameplay, eliminating motion blur and ghosting even in fast-paced action sequences.

The Odyssey G9’s design is equally striking. It features a sleek, minimalist aesthetic with a modern metal finish that complements any gaming setup.

For those who haven’t yet joined the Amazon Prime ranks, the company is offering a 30-day free trial, granting access to the Prime Day sale and its plethora of deals. However, potential buyers must act swiftly, as the sale ends today, Wednesday, July 17.

Be sure to check out our Prime Day deals hub to get your hands on the latest and greatest deals that Amazon is offering today.

You might like

Comments