Deal: Amazing Samsung Odyssey G9 Series 49-inch monitor hits record-low price

I always wanted one of those huge, ultrawide, curved monitors from Samsung, but I am not about to drop well over a grand on one. I prefer waiting for the right deal. If you find yourself in the same situation, today might be your day. The Samsung Odyssey G9 Series G95C 49-inch monitor is $500 off. This brings the price down to a much more reasonable $799.99, a 38% discount. Buy the Samsung Odyssey G9 Series G95C 49-inch monitor for $799.99

This deal is available directly from Amazon, but you can also get the same discount from Samsung’s website. We’re simply focusing on the Amazon deal because of convenience, as we know many of you already commonly buy from the popular online retailer.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 Series G95C is one of the company’s more affordable ultrawide curved gaming monitors. It’s nothing short of an amazing screen, though. Gamers will love the 49-inch 1000R curved display, which is as immersive as they get. It is also quite capable in other regards, as it has a 1ms response time and a 240Hz refresh rate. The resolution is pretty crisp, too, with a Dual QHD 5,120 x 1,440 definition.

Extra features include support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, and a cool light ring in the back. It also has two inputs, so you can connect a couple of sources to it. Additionally, like most modern Samsung monitors, the Samsung Odyssey G9 Series G95C comes with integrated smart TV functionality, so you can stream from your favorite apps.

Make sure to act quickly if you want in on this monitor deal. You won’t find a Samsung monitor like this one at a similar price, and this happens to be a record-low price for this product.

If you don’t mind paying more, though, the Samsung Odyssey Ark and Odyssey Neo G9 Series are the company’s top-tier options, and both are also significantly discounted.

