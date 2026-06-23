Samsung’s huge 49-inch Odyssey G9 hits its lowest price ever on Amazon

Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 is built for people who want a huge, wraparound screen for gaming and multitasking, and there’s a strong Amazon deal on it right now. This ultrawide monitor is part of Samsung’s well-known Odyssey line, with the big-screen setup the G9 name is known for.

The key draw here is the 49-inch DQHD 5120 x 1440 panel and the deep 1000R curve, which puts more of the screen in your field of view. That makes the Odyssey G9 a good fit for racing games, sim setups, and anyone who likes having lots of room for multiple windows side by side. This version also offers a 144Hz refresh rate, giving you smoother motion than a standard display while keeping the classic 49-inch G9 experience intact.

As for the deal, Amazon has the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor down to $664.99. That’s a $335 cut from its $999.99 recommended retail price, which works out to a 34% discount relative to the RRP. It’s also the best deal we’ve ever tracked on the monitor. With pricing on non-OLED G9 models often landing much higher, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

This is also a Prime Day 2026 offer, so you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to get the discount. If you’ve never signed up before, you can start with a free 30-day trial right here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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