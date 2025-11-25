Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor sees an unparalleled 46% price drop

Get ready for an eye-opening experience with the Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch Gaming Monitor, especially with the fantastic Black Friday discount. This deal is hard to pass up if you’re looking to enhance your gaming or multitasking setup. Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch Gaming Monitor for $701.58 (46%% off)

Typically priced at $1,299.99, the Samsung Odyssey G9 is now available for just $701.58, giving you a whopping 46% discount off the retail price. By the way, this is a record-low price for this monitor, making it the most affordable it has ever been. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade, this might just be your chance to snag this high-performance display.

The Odyssey G9 boasts a striking 49-inch ultrawide screen with a 1000R curvature, providing an immersive visual experience with its Dual QHD resolution of 5,120 x 1,440. With a refresh rate of 240Hz and a 1ms response time, it’s built for the fast-paced action of modern games. The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, delivering smooth and tear-free gameplay. It also features VESA DisplayHDR 1000, offering vivid colors, up to 1000 nits of brightness, and deep contrast that bring your games to life.

Ergonomics and user comfort are significant with an adjustable stand, Eye Saver mode, and Adaptive Picture technology. The CoreSync lighting adds a touch of ambiance tailored to your setup. For multitaskers, the PBP and PIP modes are a boon.

This Black Friday deal makes the Samsung Odyssey G9 more accessible than ever. If you’re looking to transform your gaming or productivity experience, this might be the monitor for you.

