The awesome Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C is $500 off, comes with free second monitor!

Are you looking to get an excellent gaming monitor? Here’s a nice deal for you. The Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C is large, curved, and ultrawide. It’s also $500 off, and Samsung is throwing in a 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G55C monitor for free. This amounts to $799.99 in savings! Buy the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C curved monitor with free G55C monitor for $799.99 ($799.99 off)

This “Buy One Get One” offer comes directly from Samsung’s website. Samsung mentions it’s a limited-time offer, so it will likely end pretty soon.

Honestly, I have always wanted one of those huge, ultrawide Samsung monitors. They are pricey, though. For example, the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C gaming monitor is usually $1,299.99. I honestly have to think twice about paying that much for anything. Right now, it’s $799.99, and Sasmung’s throwing in a pretty nice 27-inch gaming monitor for free! These are the deals I am always waiting for.

It’s also a pretty amazing monitor. It has a large 49-inch panel with a Dual QHD 5,120 x 1,440 resolution. This is essentially like putting two QHD monitors side by side. The display is also curved, featuring a 1000R curvature. Even more impressive is its 240Hz refresh rate, which means framerates will be buttery smooth, given your computer can handle the workload. It also has a 1ms response time.

This is quite an impressive monitor, and you even get access to some extras. These include support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, and it has a really cool light ring in the back.

So much screen real estate comes with its benefits. You pretty much have screen space to spare, and this monitor takes advantage of it by offering a couple of input sources. This means you can use it for two computers, consoles, or even something like a smart TV box.

The second monitor is much less advanced. But hey, it’s free! It has a 27-inch panel with a QHD 2,560 x 1,440 resolution. Other capabilities include a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It also has a 1000R curvature, which is pretty nice for a smaller, more affordable monitor. It even gets AMD FreeSync and HDR10 support. It’s still a $300 monitor, so it’s pretty nice.