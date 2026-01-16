Looking for a high-end gaming monitor on sale? Samsung has two options!

Samsung makes some of the most impressive gaming monitors out there, and two of the hottest ones are on sale right now. Check out these deals on the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor and the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor. Buy the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $749.99 ($250 off) Buy the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor for $1,299.99 ($1,400 off)

These offers are available from Amazon. Both discounts are automatic, so no need for coupon codes or any tricks. Just add the item to your cart and check out!

Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

We’re focusing on different types of monitors today. This one is an ultrawide, huge, curved monitor. It has a lower price point, especially today, as you can get it for just $749.99, saving you $250 off the retail price.

The panel is pretty large at 49 inches, and its 1000R curvature makes it very immersive, as it will cover most of your peripheral view. Not only that, but it is excellent for multitasking, as it is essentially like having two QHD screens side by side.

Other specs are just as impressive. It offers a 1ms response time and a super-smooth 240Hz maximum refresh rate. Of course, thatis the maximum rate, and you’ll need a beefy computer to reach that level of smoothness.

You’ll also enjoy extras like AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, and a fun ring light in the back. You know about how RGB increases your gaming performance, right?!

The screen has a couple of HDMI ports and a DisplayPort connection. You can plug in multiple sources, and the monitor supports picture-by-picture, so you can watch multiple devices at once.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor

The Samsung Galaxy Ark 55 is a huge, curved OLED monitor, made to "overwhelm your senses." Equipped with all of the bells and whistles for gaming and productivity, it's no surprise this is an award winning monitor. See price at Amazon Save $1,400.00

Ultrawide monitors are awesome, but the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor (2nd gen) is something truly out of this world. It has a more traditional aspect ratio, but offers a huge 55-inch panel that will cover most of your vision, and the 1000R curvature will make it all the more immersive.

The problem here is that it is a pricey screen, usually priced at $2,699.99. This is what makes today’s offer so special, though. You can currently save over 50% on it, with the price dropping to a whopping $1,299.99. That’s still expensive, but you’re getting one of the most impressive monitors your eyes will lay eyes on.

The Quantum Mini-LED panel sports a super crisp 4K resolution, as well as a smooth 165Hz maximum refresh rate. Additionally, the response time is seamless at 1ms, and you’ll enjoy HDR10+ and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support.

The screen isn’t the only impressive thing about the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor, though. Unlike most other monitors, this one has pretty good audio. There are four speakers and two central woofers right under the screen.

This one has four HDMI ports, and you can use them all simultaneously by splitting the display across them. It even has a KVM switch, so you can share your keyboard and mouse across multiple devices.

This monitor is something else, and this is still a record-low price. Are you getting either of these? These are a couple of our favorite monitors, so try to catch these good deals before they go away! You don’t want to get caught paying full price for these, as they are expensive!

