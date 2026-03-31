Save $300 on the impressive Samsung Odyssey G9 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

You’ve seen those large, ultrawide, curved gaming monitors, right? I feel like many of us want one, but they can be prohibitively expensive. They still are, but today you can save $300 on the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor, making it much more accessible. Buy the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $699.99 ($300 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “Big Spring Deal”. This sales event ends tonight at 11:59 PM PDT.

It happens to me all the time. I am walking around my local tech store when I come across one of those huge, ultrawide, curved gaming monitors. I always stop for a while to marvel at them, then notice the price tag and force myself to walk away. Paying a grand or more for a monitor is simply not a priority for me.

Sure, $699.99 is still a price I don’t want to pay for a computer screen, but it is getting much more enticing. Suddenly, thinking of treating myself to one becomes much more realistic. If you feel the same, here’s your chance to finally own one of them and be the envy of your gaming crew.

This screen is amazing. It features a large 49-inch screen with a Dual QHD resolution. That is essentially like having two QHD displays side by side. Of course, without the annoying black gap in the middle. It’s also a 1000R curved screen, offering an impressively immersive experience like no other.

Other specs and features are just as impressive, especially for gamers. It has a 1ms response time and a buttery smooth max refresh rate of 240Hz. You’ll need a beefy computer to reach those refresh rates, but it’s good to know the option is there.

Other features include support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, and a fun light ring in the back. You’ll get two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort connection, so you can plug multiple video sources into it. The monitor supports picture-by-picture, too, so you can watch multiple devices at once.

Again, this is a Big Spring Deal, and those end tonight. You might want to make up your mind soon if you want in on this offer.

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