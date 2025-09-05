Deal: This amazing Samsung curved gaming monitor is $600 off!

We reported this deal early last week, but it is so good we’re surprised it’s still around. We thought we would send off a PSA to make sure you don’t miss it! The Samsung Odyssey G95C 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor is huge, curved, and comes with great specs. It’s also at a record-low price of just $699.99 Buy the Samsung Odyssey G95C Monitor for just $699.99 ($600 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s labeled as a “limited time deal,” so we’re not sure how long the offer will stick around. It’s a record-low price and has been live for over a week, though. We have a feeling the sale will end soon.

Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor One of the largest 1000R gaming monitor to date See price at Amazon Save $600.00 Limited Time Deal!

I have always wanted one of these huge, fancy, curved monitors, and I feel like many of you can relate. The thing is, they can be absurdly expensive, especially ones coming from Samsung. If you’ve been looking to get one at a more reasonable price, today is your chance.

You’ll get a huge 49-inch screen with a 1000R curvature. This is an ultrawide monitor, too, so you’ll get an immersive experience like no other, covering most of your peripheral field of view. It has a pretty sharp Dual QHD resolution, which is essentially the same as putting two QHD monitors side to side.

The rest of the performance is just as good. It has a 1ms response time and a super smooth 240Hz refresh rate. That is impressively good. In fact, you might want to check your computer specs before you run anything at 240Hz. You’ll need some pretty beefy components for that!

Extra features include AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, and a fun, colorful light ring in the back. Because, you know, what is a gaming monitor without some RGB?!

You’ll get access to a couple of HDMI ports and a DisplayPort connection. This means you’ll be able to connect multiple devices simultaneously. And because the monitor supports picture-by-picture, you can even watch two sources at a time. You could plug in a PC, a laptop, a Blu-ray player, a console, or anything else with either of the supported ports.

Again, this is a record-low price on an amazing monitor. The offer has already been available for over a week, which is actually quite surprising. Jump on it before the price jumps back to normal!

