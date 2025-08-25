Large, curved Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor drops to new record-low price!

You’ve surely seen and marveled at those giant, curved monitors at your local tech stores. I know I have always wanted one, but they usually come with crazy price tags. Maybe you’re waiting for a nice deal to score one. Today is your chance! The Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C monitor is at a record-low price of $699.99. Buy the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C gaming monitor for just $699.99 ($600 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” It’s a record-low price we’ve never seen in the past, so you might want to take advantage of this offer while it’s available.

Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

These monitors are what dreams are made of! While it is Samsung’s “budget” option in the world of large, curved, ultrawide monitors, this is no lackluster. It is an impressive monitor, and you’re saving a good chunk of change today!

For starters, this monitor has a giant 49-inch screen. It has a 1000R curvature, offering an immersive experience like no other. You’ll get a pretty nice Dual QHD curvature, which is essentially the equivalent of having a couple of QHD monitors side to side. You’ll get a great 1ms response time, as well as a super smooth 240Hz maximum refresh rate, which is outstanding. Just keep in mind that your computer and GPU need to be able to handle these refresh rates!

Extra features include AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 capabilities, and a fun light ring on the back. What’s a gaming monitor without some lighting, right?!

It comes with a couple of HDMI ports and a DisplayPort connection, so you get some flexibility to connect multiple devices to it. You can connect two computers to it, or mix things in with a console, Blu-ray player, or maybe even a smart TV dongle! The display has picture-by-picture support, so you can even watch two sources simultaneously.

Again, this is an all-time low price! Such deals don’t tend to last long, so act quickly!

