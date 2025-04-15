This amazing new Samsung monitor comes with a $300 credit and nearly free insurance

Samsung just released some new monitors, and we know many of you love the brand’s computer displays. Many of you are especially fond of those dual ultrawide, curved monitors, and this new series includes one of those. The Samsung Odyssey G9 G91F 49-inch Gaming Monitor is actually at a pretty reasonable price, at least compared to others in its class. It’s $999.99, but the deal is currently sweetened by a $300 Samsung credit and two years of Samsung Care+ for just a buck, if you pre-order it. Pre-order the Samsung Odyssey G9 G91F and get all the perks for $1,000.99 ($378.99 off)

This pre-order offer is available directly from Samsung. Getting the monitor alone will get you a $300 Samsung credit. You can either use it during checkout to buy another product, or you can skip purchasing another item, and you’ll get the credit in 35 days.

If you want to, you can also add two years of Samsung Care+ insurance for just an extra $1. And why wouldn’t you? That’s usually $79.99 and will give you plenty of peace of mind.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 G91F 49-inch Gaming Monitor is quite the treat, and it’s so new it’s not really released yet. It’s up for pre-order. This also means it’s unlikely to be truly discounted for a while. For now, this Samsung credit and nearly free Samsung Care+ plan is about as good an offer as you will find.

For starters, the monitor is huge at 49 inches diagonally. It has a Dual QHD resolution, which essentially means it’s much like putting two QHD monitors side to side, but skipping the annoying borders in the middle. Its 1000R curve will provide immersion like no other, covering your peripheral vision very nicely. It also has a 1ms response time and smooth 144Hz max refresh rate, making it worthy of the gaming monitor category.

Other enhancements and features include VESA DisplayHDR 600, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, variable refresh rate support, picture-by-picture, picture-in-picture, and side-by-side gameplay.

You’ll get multiple port options, including two HDMI connections and one DisplayPort, as well as a few USB ports and a headset jack.

Again, while $1,000 may not seem cheap for a monitor, other similar ones can cost multiple thousands, so this is actually a pretty nice price for something like this. The $300 Samsung credit and $1 insurance are just a cherry on top. A really nice one, at that. Go catch these freebies while you can!

Also, if this is not your cup of tea, Samsung has similar offers on its new monitors that are up for pre-order. The 27″ Odyssey 3D G90XF 4K 165Hz Gaming Monitor gets you a free $200 credit, a free JBL Quantum ONE headset, and two years of Samsung Care+ for an extra buck. There’s also the 27-inch Odyssey OLED G8 G81SF 4K 240Hz Gaming Monitor, which gets you a $300 credit.