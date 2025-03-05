Samsung monitor deals: Go big or go bigger

Techies can be extremists. It seems we’re often either buying the cheapest thing or the absolute most expensive stuff. I am more of a middle-ground kind of guy. I want something that is both high-tech and not too expensive. Mid-tier products also seem to get the best value, and deals on these are pretty common. Today, we’re taking a look at a couple of awesome Samsung monitor deals. Get the Samsung Odyssey G55C 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $249.99 ($80 off) Get the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch Smart Gaming Monitor for $599.99 ($400 off)

Both of these offers are available from Amazon. There’s no need to use coupons or other promotional methods. Just add the item to your cart and check out. The discount will be applied automatically.

Samsung Odyssey G55C 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

Those huge 55-inch monitors look really cool, but do you really need that much screen real estate to enjoy your games, content, and general browsing? Not to mention, those fancier monitors are really expensive and can cost thousands of dollars. This one is just $249.99 right now, and it’s still pretty large at 32 inches. That’s more my style!

If you’re OK with 32 inches of screen real estate, this monitor is actually surprisingly good for its price. It has a QHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440p. The response time is nearly unnoticeable at 1ms, and it has a smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

The panel is curved at 1000R, so you’ll get that immersive experience you desire. HDR10 support ensures you can see more in the shadows. Those of you with AMD GPUs will also love the fact that it comes with AMD Radeon FreeSync support.

It also happens to look pretty cool, though you likely won’t be checking out its design very often.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch Smart Gaming Monitor

Now, if you really want something bigger, there’s also this 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 monitor, which is currently $400 off, slashing the cost to $599.99. It’s not really affordable, but it’s still much better than paying thousands, and this one has a bit of a trick up its sleeve — it actually doubles as a smart TV!

This model has Samsung’s smart TV built right into the software, so when you’re not using it with your computer, you can stream your favorite movies, TV shows, or YouTube videos on it. You’ll even get a remote!

Of course, you won’t be paying nearly $600 just for a smart TV experience; you might as well buy a TV in that case. This is actually a really good monitor, too. It has a 4K resolution, taking definition to the next level. It also has a 1ms response time, and the refresh rate is still pretty smooth at 144Hz.

This one comes with a Quantum Dot LED panel, which is known for better controlling brightness and improving contrast. It also features VESA Display HDR600, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and gets direct access to the Samsung Gaming Hub. The latter gives you direct access to cloud gaming services.

Although this one doesn’t have a curved screen, its dual-purpose capabilities enable some possibilities you normally wouldn’t find on computer monitors. If you’ve been looking for a larger gaming monitor, this is your chance. Take advantage of these great deals while they are available! We have no idea when they’ll be gone.

