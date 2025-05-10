Samsung's best gaming monitor is $900 off

We’ve all seen that huge, curved gaming monitor at the Best Buy showfloor. Do we need it? Probably not, but we sure want it! I guess it does make for amazing multitasking. Regardless of your reasoning, if you’re going to scratch that itch, right now it’s a great time to do it. The Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen is $900 off right now, bringing the cost down to $1,799.99. Buy the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen for $1,799.99 ($900 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. If you prefer, though, you can also get it straight from Samsung.com at the same discounted price. We just link to Amazon because of convenience, as we know many of you already use Amazon, and shipping is usually faster with the online retailer.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor The Samsung Galaxy Ark 55 is a huge, curved OLED monitor, made to "overwhelm your senses." Equipped with all of the bells and whistles for gaming and productivity, it's no surprise this is an award winning monitor. See price at Amazon Save $900.00

Are you looking for a fantastic gaming monitor? I’ve seen nothing more impressive than the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen. For starters, it is massive, measuring 55 inches diagonally. It also sports a high-end Quantum Mini-LED panel with a 4K resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, a 1ms response, and an impressive 1000R curvature.

As you can see, the display has all the bells and whistles, and gamers really don’t have much to complain about in terms of specs. It also gets AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for improved gaming smoothness. Even the audio quality is much better than what you’ll find in most monitors out there. This one comes with four speakers and two central woofers, hidden behind the screen.

Of course, you’ll get plenty of port options. For starters, it has four HDMI ports, and you can use them all simultaneously if you wish, by splitting the screen into four. This means you could simultaneously display computers, gaming consoles, smart TV boxes, and anything else that uses an HDMI. You can even use the integrated KVM switch to share your keyboard and mouse across connected devices.

While this is a great gaming monitor, it also performs amazingly when doing regular tasks. I have a friend who uses one for trading, and I tried it before for my work. Man, I was able to open so many windows at once. Multitasking was a whole other thing with it.

If you want the coolest gaming monitor, we can’t think of anything more impressive than this one. Catch this deal while you can!

Extra deal: The Samsung Odyssey G9 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor is also on sale!

Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor One of the largest 1000R gaming monitor to date See price at Amazon Save $230.00 Limited Time Deal!

As amazing as the Samsung Odyssey Ark is, I can totally understand that paying $1,799.99 is still heavy on most of our pockets. I would think twice, thrice, and four times before shelling out that much money on a screen.

If you want a high-quality gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C is pretty awesome, and it is significantly cheaper right now, at $769.99.

This monitor is different. It has Dual QHD resolution, which essentially means it’s like putting two QHD monitors side by side. It has an ultrawide aspect ratio and is also curved at 1000R. It’s still pretty large at 49 inches, and it has pretty stunning specs, such as a 1ms response time and an even more impressive 240Hz max refresh rate.

The screen offers two HDMI inputs and a DisplayPort connection. It supports both Picture-By-Picture, so you can display two sources at once, if you wish. It’s quite the monitor, and while it is still a bit pricey, paying $769.99 is much easier to swallow than nearly two grand!