The Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor is huge, gorgeous, and $900 off!

The 2nd-generation Samsung Odyssey Ark is still one of the hottest gaming monitors around. It is a thing of dreams, but it is also quite pricey. If you’re going to get one, it’s a good idea to wait for the right deal; today it is $900 off! Buy the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen gaming monitor for $1,799.99 ($900 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. We’re linking to the popular online retailer because we know many of you already shop there and might find it more convenient. If you prefer, the official Samsung website also offers the same deal.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor The Samsung Galaxy Ark 55 is a huge, curved OLED monitor, made to "overwhelm your senses." Equipped with all of the bells and whistles for gaming and productivity, it's no surprise this is an award winning monitor. See price at Amazon Save $900.00

The 2nd-generation Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor is, quite simply, amazing. I’ve yet to see a more exciting monitor, and it has been out for nearly a couple of years. You’ve likely seen it at your local tech store, on display. It’s the huge, curved one.

This is quite the display, measuring an impressive 55 inches diagonally. It sports a Quantum Mini-LED panel with a sharp 4K resolution. It also comes with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a quick 1ms response time. The 1000R curvature must also be mentioned, as it makes for an outstandingly immersive experience.

This gaming monitor has all the bells and whistles, so gamers don’t really have much to complain about. Aside from the great specs, it also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which improves game smoothness. Surprisingly, even the audio is pretty nice for a monitor. It has four speakers and two central woofers, all stored right behind the display.

Just like any high-end gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey Ark comes with plenty of port options. These include four HDMI ports; you can use them all simultaneously by dividing the screen into four. It even comes with a KVM switch, allowing you to share your keyboard and mouse across connected devices.

While mainly made with gamers in mind, this will also be an impressive productivity machine. The screen real estate is impressive. I’ve tried it in the past, and the number of windows you can leave open at a time is out of this world.

This is a great deal, so try to catch it while you can. The record-low price was actually $1,519.99, but that only happened once and for a very short period. We don’t see that offer coming back anytime soon, so you might as well secure this discount now.

