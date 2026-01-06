Score 52% off the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor

The festive season may be over, but plenty of winter months still lie ahead. If you’re staring down some long evenings indoors, it might be the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a serious upgrade for your gaming rig. Samsung’s 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen curved gaming monitor is currently on sale on Amazon for $1,299.99, marking the lowest price the screen has ever reached on the platform. Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor for $1,299.99 ($1,400 off)

Beyond just being a large display, the 1000R curvature and Mini-LED panel aim to create an all-in-one station for PC and console gaming, streaming, and heavyweight multitasking. Unlike the original version, this updated model adds DisplayPort connectivity and expanded Multi View support, allowing up to four separate inputs to appear on the screen simultaneously.

The specs are firmly high-end here. You get full 4K UHD resolution paired with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, a combination designed to minimize lag and keep fast-moving scenes clear. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VRR support are also included to help prevent choppiness and distracting ghosting when games get demanding.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor The Samsung Galaxy Ark 55 is a huge, curved OLED monitor, made to "overwhelm your senses." Equipped with all of the bells and whistles for gaming and productivity, it's no surprise this is an award winning monitor. See price at Amazon Save $1,400.00

If you’re all about immersion, you’ll want to check out Cockpit Mode, which allows you to physically rotate the giant panel into a vertical orientation while maintaining height, tilt, and pivot adjustability. Samsung complements that hardware flexibility with an integrated 60W 2.2.2 speaker system featuring four corner speakers and two central woofers, plus Dolby Atmos for 3D surround sound. On the productivity side, the Neural Quantum Processor Ultra uses AI processing to upscale images and automatically adapt brightness, contrast, and color.

Ready for an awe-inspiring display for your desk or gaming room? This is a rare chance to save over 50% on the Odyssey Ark, so hit the widget above to check out the deal.

