Hot deal: The amazing Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor is cheaper than ever!

I have yet to see a more impressive gaming monitor than the 2nd-generation Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor. The thing is, its retail price is equally impressive at $2,699.99. If you don’t want to pay that much, today is the best day to buy this impressive monitor, as it is going for “only” $1,299.99. Buy the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor 2nd Gen for just $1,299.99 ($1,400 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a record-low price deal, and we’re unsure how long the offer will last. You might want to act quickly!

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor The Samsung Galaxy Ark 55 is a huge, curved OLED monitor, made to "overwhelm your senses." Equipped with all of the bells and whistles for gaming and productivity, it's no surprise this is an award winning monitor. See price at Amazon Save $1,400.00

I honestly would never even consider buying a $2,699.99 monitor, no matter how amazing it is. At $1,299.99, it remains a costly screen, but the price seems more attainable, and it’s honestly worth every penny.

Keep in mind, this is still among the most impressive gaming monitors available. I have been marveling over it for years, every time I see it at a Best Buy Store. You’ve likely seen it, too. It’s that huge, curved Samsung monitor.

Let’s be more specific, though. This monitor features a 55-inch Quantum Mini-LED panel with a 4K resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz. It’s an impressive screen elsewhere as well. You’re looking at a 1ms response time. Of course, we can’t forget about that impressive 1000R curvature. You’ll also enjoy HDR10+ and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support.

There’s also the fact that it comes with a really nice audio system, which is a department in which monitors usually fall short. This one gets four speakers and two central woofers right behind the screen, providing impressive audio capabilities while staying hidden.

Of course, this thing is worth the big bucks, so it won’t lack awesome features. For starters, it gets a nice variety of ports, including four HDMI connections. You can use them all simultaneously by dividing the screen. It also includes an integrated KVM switch, so you can share your keyboard and mouse with multiple devices.

I have personally tried this monitor, and let me tell you, it is an experience that feels out of this world. The vast size and curvature make for an impressively immersive experience, and the multitasking capabilities are impressive.

This is still the lowest price we’ve seen for the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen, so take advantage of this deal while you can!

