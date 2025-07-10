Samsung Now Brief is making it easier to discover YouTube videos you may like

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has upgraded One UI’s Now Brief feature on its latest foldables, introducing a read-aloud option and several new info cards.

One of the new info cards adds personalized YouTube recommendations to your daily summaries.

This card is currently available on Samsung’s new foldable phones and will likely reach more devices with the stable One UI 8 update.

Samsung’s One UI 8 update is finally here with the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, and it brings much more than what we’ve seen in beta builds over the last few weeks. For instance, we recently discovered that Samsung has upgraded the Now Brief feature in the new software release, adding an audio option that reads your summaries aloud and several new info card types.

The new info card types let you add parking spot reminders, smart home updates, and wearable battery alerts to Now Brief, making the feature even more helpful. Additionally, Samsung has added a YouTube info card that adds personalized YouTube recommendations to your daily summaries.

As shown in the attached screenshots, when you enable the YouTube toggle on Now Brief’s “Content to include” menu, a new section titled “Check out these YouTube videos” is added to your summary. Now Brief requests access to your YouTube account when you first enable the toggle to provide personalized recommendations in this section.

With the new YouTube info card, Now Brief summaries will also help you discover videos you may like, in addition to providing helpful information about your day. However, you’ll have to wait a while to get this new info card on your device, as it’s currently only available on Samsung’s latest foldable phones. It will likely reach more Galaxy users with stable One UI 8 over the coming weeks.

