Now Brief in One UI 9 may better prepare you for the week’s weather

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s One UI 9 may bring a weekly weather forecast to Now Brief.

Leaked screenshots show a seven-day forecast with highs, lows, and weather icons.

The images also suggest Samsung is testing new themes for the weather cards.

Samsung’s Now Brief is a good concept, but not everyone is convinced by it just yet. In fact, one Android Authority writer recently called it “nothing but a glorified weather and news app, and a bad one at that,” in his less-than-favorable assessment. The latest One UI 9 leak suggests Samsung may at least be trying to improve the weather aspect of the app.

Do you use Now Brief on your Samsung phone? 190 votes Yes 37 % No 50 % My phone doesn't have Now Brief 13 %

According to SammyGuru, Samsung appears to be testing a weekly weather forecast inside Now Brief for One UI 9. Right now, the feature only gives you a quick look at the current day before sending you to weather.com for a fuller forecast. Based on the screenshots shared with the outlet, that could be changing, with the week ahead shown directly inside the briefing.

As the leaked images reveal, rather than just showing today’s conditions, they appear to build a full weekly forecast into Now Brief itself, complete with daily highs, lows, and weather icons. For a feature that is, by its nature, at-a-glance, that would be a fairly obvious and practical use of the space.

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Samsung also seems to be playing with the weather card theme. The screenshots show a few different layouts, along with different background styles ranging from lighter daytime tones to darker evening ones. It gives the whole thing a bit more personality, though it’s still not clear whether those visuals change with the weather, the time of day, or something else.

One UI 9 is still a while off, and since these appear to be changes being tested under the hood, there’s no guarantee they’ll reach the stable release. Still, they could be enough to let Now Brief spare you an extra weather widget on your home screen.

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