Samsung Notes finally lets you use the app on any Windows device

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Notes app has received an update.

The update allows the app to run on any Windows device.

Previously, the app could only be synced on a PC if you had a Galaxy Book or used a workaround.

There is no shortage of great note-taking apps on Android. But if you own a Galaxy phone, you may default to Samsung’s app. That’s not to take away from Samsung Notes, as it’s one of the better options available. You can even sync it up to your computer. The only drawback is that you’ll need a Galaxy Book to take advantage of this feature. However, a new update has now removed this limitation.

A number of Samsung Notes users are reporting that the app has received an update that allows it to run on any Windows device. Previously, Samsung didn’t support the app natively outside of the Galaxy ecosystem, so you would need a Galaxy Book to sync it up. That’s not to say you couldn’t get it to work on other platforms, but you would have had to find a workaround, like spoofing your device model.

One Reddit user has shared a video showing Samsung Notes running on their non-Galaxy Book after recently being updated. Another user says they got the app to work on their ASUS ROG Strix G15 laptop. Meanwhile, a different commenter claims this update is a “game changer” and they “will use Samsung Notes again.”

With this update, you can finally keep all of your notes in one place across devices. It’s just a shame this functionality took so long to arrive.

