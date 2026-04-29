Galaxy users are about to lose a key Samsung Notes feature

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is shutting down Samsung Notes sync with Microsoft OneNote.

The “Sync to Microsoft OneNote” option stops working after July 2026, with no clear reason given.

If you use Samsung Notes to stay organized on different devices, now is a good time to review your sync settings. Samsung is officially pulling the plug on its integration with Microsoft OneNote, closing a partnership that once made it easy to connect Galaxy phones and Windows PCs.

This change affects the “Sync to Microsoft OneNote” feature in the Samsung Notes app. Recent notices to users, including X user @kro_roe, say this feature will stop working after July 2026 (via SamMobile).

Samsung has not explained in detail why it is ending this feature.

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Since 2020, this integration has let you write a quick note on your Galaxy S or Tab device and have it appear automatically in the OneNote Feed on your computer. It was not a full two-way sync, since you could not edit Samsung Notes inside OneNote, but it was a helpful backup for people who switch between mobile and desktop devices.

That said, your existing notes are not likely to disappear. Anything you have already synced to OneNote will probably remain there. After the deadline, though, any new notes or changes you make in Samsung Notes will only be available within Samsung’s own apps.

If you need to see your notes on a larger screen, you still have some choices. You can download the Samsung Notes app from the Microsoft Store on your Windows PC. It may not work as smoothly if your computer is not a Samsung model, but this is the easiest way to keep your notes accessible.

If you prefer using Microsoft’s services, you might want to switch your workflow to the OneNote app on your Galaxy device.

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