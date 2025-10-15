Samsung’s new Qi2 chargers are ready before its phones are

TL;DR Samsung has launched two new Qi2-certified wireless chargers in the US, one for home use and one for the car.

The Single Wireless Charger costs $34.99, while the Car Wireless Charger is $84.99.

The chargers work with the latest Samsung flagships, but you’ll need a magnetic case for the full Qi2 experience.

Samsung just rolled out a pair of Qi2 wireless chargers in the US, bringing some significant upgrades to the line for 2025. The new Single Wireless Charger and Car Wireless Charger are both Qi2-certified and designed to work with Samsung’s latest flagships, provided you use a compatible magnetic case for the whole Qi2 experience.

Both chargers bring Samsung in line with the broader shift toward the new Qi2 standard, which uses magnets for precise alignment and more reliable charging.

The Single Wireless Charger is a slim 7mm puck with a built-in 1.5m cable and a compact 58mm footprint, offering up to 25W Fast Wireless Charging when paired with a compatible power adapter, though you have to buy that separately. Its lightweight 80g design should make it easy to throw in a travel bag, and the longer cable means you won’t have to huddle next to the wall outlet to keep your phone powered. It’s priced at $34.99.

The Car Wireless Charger adds Qi2 MPP support for use on the road. It includes a 12V car adapter, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a rotating mount that can swivel 360 degrees, allowing you to follow GPS directions without fuss. A magnetic mount keeps your phone steady through corners and bumps, and Samsung says the unit’s design minimizes heat buildup during charging. It doesn’t come cheap compared to other car chargers, retailing at $84.99.

Both chargers are compatible with Samsung’s latest phones, including the Galaxy S25, Z Flip 7, and Z Fold 7. However, because these devices don’t have built-in magnets, you’ll need a Qi2-certified magnetic case to take full advantage of the snap-on feature. Both chargers are available now through Samsung’s US online store.

With the Pixel 10 already offering true Qi2 magnetic charging and leaks hinting that the Galaxy S26 could follow suit, Samsung’s new chargers look like they’re paving the way for what’s next in the Galaxy lineup.

